Uniontown
Fred Eugene Hone Jr., 70, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born December 6, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late Fred Eugene Hone Sr. and Lillian Katherine McCracken Hone.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Brian Backos.
Before his illness, Fred was a member of The Church of Christ in Vanderbilt.
Fred is survived by his sister, Janet Backos of Grindstone; two nieces, Monica Boyd and husband Gary, and Kelli Backos and husband Matthew Schuler. Also survived by two great-nieces, one great-nephew and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, 1012 Flatwoods Road, Vanderbilt, PA 15486, with the Rev. Guy Provance officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville.
