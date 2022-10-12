Waynesburg
Fred H. Spencer, Jr., 62, of Waynesburg, and formerly of Nemacolin, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in his home.
He was born March 2, 1960, in Washington, a son of the late Fred H. Spencer, Sr. and Levina B. Holbert Spencer Griffith. Fred resided in Morgan Township for the past 25 years and was a former member of the Greene County Citizen’s Club #7 and a social member of American Legion Post 954, Jefferson, Pa. He worked at the former BP Station in Carmichaels, and the station in Jefferson. In addition, Fred bar tended at Browns Tavern and the Greene County Citizen’s Club in Nemacolin. He was a fun loving, caring gentleman who cherished spending time with his family.
On July 29, 1995, he married Christine M. Sanner, who survives.
Also surviving are six sons, Chad Spencer (Amanda) of Minneapolis, Minn., Brendan Spencer (fiancee Hayley Palone) of Waynesburg, Travis Spencer (fiancee Alyssa Deems) of Clarksville, Lawrence Plavi and Benjamin Plavi, both of Waynesburg and B. J. Plavi (Coleen) of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Carl Spencer of Cokeburg, and Greg Spencer of Ellsworth; four sisters, Cheryl Martin (Don) of Nemacolin, Martha Spencer of Lantana, Fla., Kelley Spencer and Lynnette Spencer (Scott), both of Ashville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a son Fred H. Spencer, III.
There will be no public viewing and arrangements are private under the direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for funeral expenses at venmo@fredandchristine. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
