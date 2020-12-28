Perryopolis
Fred J. "Hook" DiVirgilio, 87, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in his home. He was born August 5, 1933, in Whitsett, a son of Domenick and Jessie Tristani DiVirgilio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Lee Farquahar DiVirgilio; sister Elvera DiVirgilio Giocondi.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis. Hook proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Christy Park, McKeesport, Fox Grocery, Belle Vernon, and the Blair Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory.
Fred is survived by his brothers, Eldo (Shirley) of Perryopolis, John of Belle Vernon, Dante (Adeline) of Beach Park, Ill.; sisters Joanne (Bob) Torruiso of Perryopolis and Patty (Patsy) Zello of Greensburg; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; special friend Janelle Dadisman; and those he hung out with at the Perry Drug Store.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation or Funeral Mass. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis, with Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Full military rites and honors will be accorded by the Goldstar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752. All Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced at the cemetery with masks being required and social distancing.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis or the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department in Fred's memory.
Fred's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.