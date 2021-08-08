Fred J. Moleck, born October 10, 1939, in Keisterville, died June 4, 2021, at Marian Hall Home after many years of convalescence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen F. and Elizabeth F. Uram Moleck, and his siblings, Stephen T. Moleck and Elizabeth P. Moleck Poundstone.
After graduating from Uniontown High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA and completed his formal education with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in musicology from the University of Pittsburgh.
Fred was nationally known for his contributions to liturgical music through a lifetime of work spanning five decades. His efforts's helped advance the liturgical renewal in the Roman Catholic Church in the United States following the Second Vatican Council. He was Director of Music for churches in Latrobe, Rector and New Kensington, PA, South Bend, IN and Richmond, VA. He taught liturgical music at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA, Seton Hill University, Greensburg, PA and Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA. Throughout his life, he conducted numerous workshops, seminars and presentations across the country on liturgy, music, and sound pastoral liturgical practices.
He was known for his scholarship, practical knowledge, wit and creativity. Besides the numerous articles he wrote for Catholic and Lutheran publications, Fred was the founding editor of the GIA Quarterly, text editor of Worship, Third Edition, scribe for the history of GIA in the GIA Diamond Jubilee Collection, and author of three books on liturgical music.
In 2001, he became director of the Office of Worship in the Diocese of Greensburg, retiring from that position in 2005. Fred was recognized by the University of Notre Dame's Center for Liturgy with the 2004 Michael Mathis Award in Pastoral Liturgy, and in 2006, he was honored by the National Association of Pastoral Musicians as Pastoral Musician of the Year.
Fred is survived by one nephew, Arnold Poundstone, and his wife, Pamela, of Savannah GA. Hundreds of friends, loved ones. And a Very Dear, special, warm hearted friend that was by his side for 50+ years: Marirose Radelet and her husband John Radelet of Pittsburgh.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fred J. Moleck on Thursday, August 12 at 2 pm at Mount Saint Peter Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 1509 Fifth Ave. Arnold, Pa 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci Owner/Supervisor.
