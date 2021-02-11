Fred James Tobin Sr.

Keisterville
Fred James "Jim" Tobin Sr., 68, of Keisterville, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his loving family at his side.
He was born November 11, 1952, in Greensboro, a son of the late John and Emma Jane Hughes Tobin.
Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with The United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tobin; two sons, Ronnie and Jimmy Tobin; son-in-law Edward Straitiff Jr.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Tanya R. Straitiff and fiance George Handlin Jr.; grandchildren Ronnie, April and husband Mike, Montana, and Mindy; great-granddaughter Myah; former wife and Tanya's mother, Karen Knox Lint and husband George; special friends Jimmy Wagget and Jackson. He is also survived by nephews and other extended family.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, February 13, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
Funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
The family would like to thank Ruby Memorial Hospital and their wonderful doctors and staff for the compassionate care that they gave to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Jim's honor to a charity of one's choice or to help a fellow family member who needs it.
