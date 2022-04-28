Uniontown
Fred P. Caromano, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
He was born March 17, 1929, in Latrobe, to the late Joseph and Mary Caromano.
Fred was a member of the Sons of Italy, Four degree Knights of Columbus, AMVETS and American Legion.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly Caromano; sisters, Sylvia Savo and Adeline Kalasky; brother, Veto Caromano; son-in-law, Walter Laughery Jr.
Fred is survived by three children, Mary (Merilil) Laughery, Sally Prosser and husband William (Park), Fred Caromano and wife Brenda; four grandchildren, Janelle Tressler and husband Lee, Kristie Stack and husband Jim, Alexis Caromano and Gianna Caromano; two great-grandchildren, Emily Tressler and Alexandria Stack; and his loving pet, Ali.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday. Transfer prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown.
Uniontown Sons of Italy will conduct a ritual on Friday at 7 p.m.
Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
