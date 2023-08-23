Dilliner
Fred T. Arbogast, 87, of Dilliner, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, in his home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, August 25, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with the Rev. Russel W. Shuluga officiating the service. Point Marion firemens' services will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.herod-rishel.com.
