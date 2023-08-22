Dilliner
Fred T. Arbogast, 87, of Dilliner, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.
Born August 6, 1936, in Phillippi, W.Va., he was a son of the late Helen Hayes and Tony West.
Following graduation in 1954 from Point Marion High School, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He then worked as a truck driver in Michigan, served on the Police Force in Point Marion, and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years as the letter carrier in Point Marion.
Fred was active in Point Marion in the American Legion, Post 499, the F.O.E. #1932, and the Volunteer Fire Department, where he had received his 50 year pin, was Past President, and was instrumental in keeping the volunteer ambulance service operating for many years.
He was always willing to help wherever he could, and especially delighted in hearing a new joke, which he enjoyed relaying then to others throughout his mail route.
His wife of 58 years, Norma Pruitt Arbogast, passed away on October 18, 2022. Also deceased is a grandson, Jeffrey Atkins, in 2015.
Surviving are his four daughters and their husbands: Sheri Flint (A.J.) of Dilliner, Shawn Atkins (Jeff) of Clifton, Va., Stacey Slavensky of Masontown and Sunny Van Riper (Scott) of Morgantown, W.Va.; one son, Steve Arbogast (Valerie) of Michigan; four grandchildren: Sean Thomas, Ben Atkins, Hunter Chipps and Madison Chipps; two great-grandchildren, Adriana and Haylee; a sister, Susan Falls (Paul) of Havelock, N.C. and her family; and many friends in the Point Marion community.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service on Friday, with Reverend Russel W. Shuluga officiating.
