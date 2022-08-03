Washington
Fred W. Tarpley, 76, of Washington, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born February 11, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late James Windom and Lottie Williams.
Fred was a 1964 graduate of Uniontown High School, where he was a member of several sports teams.
Fred received his associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Wash., and then attend California State College, now known as California University of Pennsylvania.
Fred was a football coach at Uniontown High School and coached youth football and basketball at Patten Elementary School. Fred was also known as the "Hiller Gorilla" mascot for Trinity High School.
Fred served on the board of the former YMCA of Washington, Kiwanis Club of Pittsburgh, Lions Club of Washington, and The Washington County Manufacturers Association. Fred was also an active member of Nazareth Baptist Church, serving as superintendent of Sunday school, church treasurer, and singing with the male chorus and Mass choir. At the time of his death, Fred was the chairman of the Deacon Board and vice chairman of the Trustee Board at Nazareth Baptist Church.
Before his retirement, Fred worked at Trilogic Corporation in sales.
Fred was married to Donna C. Keene Tarpley, who survives. The couple recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. Also surviving are two sons, Stephen M. Tarpley of Washington, and the Rev. Eric W. (Tina) Tarpley of Washington; a daughter, Maribeth Tarpley of Canonsburg; three sisters, Sarah (Frank) Turpin of New York, Mary Jackson of Uniontown, Delores Griffin of New York; a brother, Raymond Williams of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Dennis "DL" Garrett and Bryson Tarpley; four stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three goddaughters, Rhonda Campbell, Natalie Winfrey and Rayna Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Yates.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 4, in Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 North Lincoln Street, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, in Nazareth Baptist Church. Interment following service at Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Fred's memory, to Nazareth Baptist Church.
Professional arrangements are under the care of JOURNEY OF LIFE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 121 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Autumn L. Lantz, supervisor, and Aaron S. Lantz, funeral director.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.journeyoflifefh.com and lantzfh.com.
