Frederic J. Ranaldi, Sr.

Uniontown
Frederic J. "Blackie" Ranaldi Sr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in The WVU - Uniontown Hospital.
He was born December 27, 1937, in Filbert, a son of the late Anthony and Lena Federici Ranaldi.
Blackie was the owner of Blackie's Transmission Service on Dearth Road in Uniontown.
Blackie helped many of the area churches and community people. He was always there to lend a helping hand; he served as a deacon, and helped with construction of many area churches and buildings. In his spare time, he did a little bit of farming.
Blackie was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Noah Ranaldi; three brothers, Donald "Boots" Ranaldi, William "Pinky" Jenkins, and Harry "Butch" Jenkins.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Luella J. Stout Ranaldi; four children, Theresa A. (Richard J.) Elphinstone, Frederic J. Ranaldi, Jr., Larry G. (Jamie) Ranaldi and Chris A. Ranaldi; six grandchildren, Richard F. (Tina) Elphinstone, Annette M. Elphinstone, Annalise Ranaldi, Kylie Ranaldi, Tony A. Ranaldi and Ryan J. Ranaldi; three great-grandchildren, Harley Elphinstone, Roman Elphinstone and J.J. Ranaldi; his brother, Robert Ranaldi; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 27, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, February 28, with his nephew, Wesley Stout, officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
