Uniontown
Frederick A. Young, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday November 24, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born December 16, 1959, in McKeesport, a son of the late William P. Young and Margaret Lewis Young.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Will Young.
He is survived by his children, Randi Geelen and husband Theodore "TJ" Geelen III of Uniontown, Jeffrey Young of New Salem, Kristen Nicole Abel and husband David III of Fairchance, Susan Young and Brandon Mouser; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Constance Richards (Troy) of West Virginia, William E. Young (Dee) of West Virginia, Robert Young (Patricia) of Elizabeth, John Young (Mary Anne) of Elizabeth, Margaret (Peggy) Fisher and William of Hopwood; and many nieces and nephews.
Frederick loved to ride his Harley Davidson Triglide and loved his dog, T2.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, December 4, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.