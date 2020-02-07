Ronco
Frederick Albert “Fred” Brenzy, 75, of Ronco, passed away February 5, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Friday, February 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 9:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father James F. Bump as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
