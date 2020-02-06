Ronco
Frederick Albert "Fred" Brenzy, 75, of Ronco, passed away February 5, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born in Hibbs, May 17, 1944, a son of the late George and Anna Haberer Brenzy.
Fred was a graduate of German Township High School, class of 1962 and Blairsville Auto Body School. Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner at Robena and Consol Prep Plant where he was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 1980. He was also a former Fireman of the Ronco Volunteer Fire Department.
He liked to fish, make miniature train displays, gardening, wood working and spending time with his family. He loved to tinker with everything.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George; and sister-in-law, Bonnie; and nephew, George Brenzy III.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Lou Boskovich Brenzy; daughter, Theresa; granddaughter, Maresa; great-grandson, Brayden; brothers, Melvin and wife Carol, Robert and wife Carol; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Friday, February 7, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday until 9:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father James F. Bump as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
