Frederick Anthony Karinshak

Greencastle
Frederick "Fred" Anthony Karinshak, 80, of Greencastle, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born June 20, 1939, Fred was the second of eight children born to John and Mary Balas Karinshak of Collier.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Mary "Tena" Karinshak; his four children, Bryan, Trecia, Bruce and Tom, and their spouses; and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his first wife, Marilee Sherlock; and his older brother, James.
Fred was a graduate of the former Georges Township High School, Class of 1957.
Condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
