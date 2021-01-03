Uniontown
Frederick C. McDowell, 67, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born in Uniontown, February 7, 1953, a son of James Curtis McDowell and Ellen Marie Lundstrom McDowell. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Bierer.
Fred graduated from Uniontown High School with the class of 1971 and then received a degree in Christian Ministries from Grove City College. He went on to Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Miss. and received his master's degree in Divinity. Fred was a steelworker and was currently on staff at Genesis House. He was a member and former elder of Third Presbyterian Church, the John Knox Bible Class and Sunday school teacher and Bible study leader. Fred was presently attending Victory House Ministries.
Fred loved the Lord and doing his work.
Left to cherish Fred's memory are his two sisters, Nancy M. Bierer of Columbia, Pa. and Patricia M. Berardi and husband Frank of Uniontown; nieces, Carrie (Dave) Erisman, Laurie (Doug) Lanier; great-nieces and nephews, Ellie (Michael) Duncan, Libby (Tim) Grover, Carly (Juan) Grazette, Emmy (Joel) Mulindwa, Tristan, Haley and Mason Lanier; great-great-niece, April Duncan; aunts, Goldie Zeller and Augusta Zweerink; and former wife, Jacquie Wymard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations may be made in Fred's memory to Genesis House Ministries, 395 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
