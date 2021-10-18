formerly of Point Marion
Frederick D. Henigin, 71, of Shinnston, W.Va., formerly of the Point Marion area, died Friday, October 15, 2021, in the United Hospital, Bridgeport, W.Va., after his 12-day stay fighting bacterial pneumonia and preceding complications. Born March 4, 1950, to the late Leonard Sr. and Cora Rankin Henigin, Fred was the baby boy of 10 children.
A 1970 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Fred had worked in area coal mines, retiring after 40 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children and their spouses, Kimberly Ingegneri and Joe of Bridgeton, N.J., Lisa Miller and Stan of Smithfield, Fred Henigin Jr. and Kimmy of Marksville, La.; eight grandchildren, Gina and Jake Ingegneri, Stanley and Rebecca Miller, Kaylee, Eli, Cameron and Taysom Henigin; two brothers, Charles Henigin of Bridgeton and George Henigin of Point Marion; a sister, Rita Miller, also of Bridgeton; and his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Patty Bell of Shinnston, and her family, Brenda, Heather and Kristen.
Awaiting his arrival in Heaven, in addition to his parents, are brothers, Leonard Jr., Walter and Howard Henigin; sisters, Dolores Jean Voithofer, Frances King, Florence Elaine Henigin; nieces, Theresa Voithofer and Julie Dranbauer; and nephews, William and Howard Jr. Henigin.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, October 20, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
