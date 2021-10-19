Point Marion
Frederick D. Henigin, 71, of Shinnston, W.Va., and formerly of the Point Marion, area, died Friday, October 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11a.m. hour of service, Wednesday.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
For complete obituary, please see www.herod-rishel.com
