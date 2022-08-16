Jamestown
Frederick Dale Seibert, Sr., 88, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, in UPMC Hamot, Erie. He was born in Accident, Md., April 2, 1934, a son of Joseph and Laura Hanft Seibert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Vernon Seibert, Lois Cann, Robert Seibert, Elda Jean Seibert, Richard Seibert, Clara Campbell, Phyllis Washock, Carole Tesoro and James Seibert.
Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Ferris Seibert; children, Frederick Seibert, Jr. and wife Diane, Eric Seibert and wife Beth, Adriane Seibert and husband Emad; three grandchildren, Martin Seibert and wife Lily, Hayden Seibert and wife Dani, Brendan Seibert; brother, Max Seibert of Collier; many nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors.
He was a devoted and loving spouse, father and grandfather. He was employed by United States Steel for 35 years.
Fred’s family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of his funeral service, Tuesday, August 16, with the Reverend Kevin Anderson officiating, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. Entombment will follow at Mt. Saint Macrina Mausoleum, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fred’s preferred charitable organizations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Doctors Without Borders.
Fred’s family would like to thank everyone who offered prayers, wishes, support and condolences.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.