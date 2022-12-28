Footedale
Frederick Devon Dantzler, 86, of Footedale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on December 22, 2022.
Fred was very active cutting grass or shopping at Walmart up until around three months before his recent passing.
Born on July 1, 1936, the eighth of ten children to the late Henry L. Dantzler, Sr. and the late Willie Maude Foster Dantzler in Lambert, Pennsylvania.
Frederick grew up in German Township and graduated from German Township High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marines. Fred saw combat in the Korean War. Upon returning to the United States, Frederick moved to New York City where he worked in construction until he retired. Fred then returned to Uniontown to live on the family farm. He was a member of Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church
In addition to his parents, Frederick was preceded in death by his wife, Yvette Dantzler; siblings, Anna Belle Calloway Cooper, Nathaniel W. Dantzler, Sr., Henry L Dantzler, Jr., Charles L. Dantzler, Claudia R. Brown, Rev. Howard E. Dantzler, Sr., Thelma D. Mifflin.
He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters: Eleanor D. White of New York City, and Dr. Delores J. Dantzler-Wolfe of Fayetteville, N.C.; Godson, and grand-nephew, Jeremiah R. Calloway; sister-in-law, Laura Dantzler; best friend: Robert Rutland and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St, Uniontown, PA where friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 at 11 a.m., the hour of service with Rev. Gary Yarbrough eulogizing.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted via http://www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
