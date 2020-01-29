Perryopolis
Frederick John Katrinak, 70, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard in infancy; parents, John Katrinak and Mary Litvin Katrinak; brothers-in-law, Jim Marchelletta and George Ryan; and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Katrinak.
He is survived by daughter, Michelle of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Tom of Martinsburg West Virginia, Robert of Omaha, Nebraska, Daniel of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and David of Perryopolis; sisters and spouses, Evelyn and David Dahl of Uniontown, Marion Marchelletta and Leo Sarrazine of Garrett, Indiana and Jane Ryan of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He retired from the steel industry as a millwright at U.S. Steel among others. He was an original member of the "Branded 1s" Motorcycle Club and a life-long motorcycle enthusiast known as "Ghost" amongst his friends.
He was very proud of his service in Vietnam as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and also proud that he and his four brothers served in four branches during the conflict, all being members of various veterans' organizations.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as Celebrant. Interment to follow at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of the St. John the Baptist Church will pray the Rosary at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Perry Sokol Club will have a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.