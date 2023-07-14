Frederick Joseph Luckey II

Connellsville
Frederick “Rick” Joseph Luckey II, 73, of Connellsville, died peacefully Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. Rick was born October 6, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frederick and Mary Ellen Shives Luckey.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Conlon Luckey of Connellsville; and his two children, Melissa (Jon) Ferencuha of Moon Township, and Eric (Courtney) Luckey of Connellsville. Rick will be sadly missed by his four granddaughters, Haleigh and Maddie Ferencuha, and Brooklyn and Josie Luckey, whom he loved greatly. Rick is also survived by his sister, Marsha Noschese of Greensburg. He had many loving nieces and nephews.
Rick was a Social Studies and Drivers Education Teacher for 39 years in the Brownsville Area School District.
He was also a member of the local Elks Club, Polish Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Rick’s favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing with friends, cooking, and seeing his granddaughters playing in their many sporting events.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of life from 2 to 6:30 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, July 17, with Pastor Ralph Prinkey officiating, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
To offer condolences or a remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
