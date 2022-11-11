Frederick Lee McFarland

formerly of Uniontown
Frederick Lee “Freddy” McFarland, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born August 18, 1948, in Smithfield, to the late Ruth Lena Jones, and Zack McFarland.
Freddy was the patriarch and a great pillar of strength for his family. He was known for his one-of-a-kind, welcoming, lively, and encouraging ways. He was a supportive, loving, and hardworking husband and father.
Freddy was proud of going back to school to obtain his GED. He completed training to become a certified machinist at US Steel in Homestead, where he was employed for 13 years. After moving to Columbus, he was employed with Buckeye Steel Mill, where he was awarded for 19 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Louise McFarland; his children, Keith Ford of Charleston, S.C., and Valerie McFarland, Michelle McFarland and Laura Morris (Clyde), all of Columbus; siblings, Ted Thomas (Juanita) of Fairbanks, Betty Johnson (Van), Barbara Johns (Bud) of La Belle, Christopher Jones of Uniontown, Audrey Jones of Clairton, LeRoy Jones of California, Robert Jones (Phyllis) of Brownsville, and Lena Jones of Charleroi; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his mother, Freddy was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Lambert; and other family members.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, loved him, and were loved by him.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, November 12, with the Rev. Clyde Morris eulogizing, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at the Thomas Cemetery in Hopwood.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
