East Millsboro
Frederick P. Gnus, 71, of East Millsboro, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023.
He was born November 20, 1951, in Brownsville, to the late Fred and Agatha Koszewski Gnus.
He was a lifetime member of the Labelle Fire Co.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Gnus; two sons, Phillip Gnus and wife Britany, Justin Newcomer; four grandchildren, Peyton Newcomer, Sam Newcomer, Harper Gnus and Berkley Newcomer; sister, Connie Garofalo and husband Carl; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was predeceased by his aunt, Marie Gnus.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, and until 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, when a blessing service will be held, with the Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
