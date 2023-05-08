Washington
Frederick Ward Lockard, 76, of Washington, Pa., and formerly of Point Marion, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Donnell House in Washington, following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 16, 1946 in Uniontown, a only child of Joseph and Freda Halfin Lockard.
Fred grew up in Point Marion, where he attended the Christian Church and worked summers at the American Service Station owned by his parents.
A 1964 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he furthered his education at West Virginia University, graduating in 1968 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration, specializing in Industrial Management.
Fred was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1973, after having served four years as a communications technician in Okinawa, Japan, and the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, during which time he had a top secret clearance. He was a member of the Navy’s inter-service bowling team, and served an additional two years in the navy reserves.
With a lifelong love of sports, Fred enjoyed bowling, playing golf, basketball and football, or spending an afternoon at the Meadows Racetrack and Casino. He was an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers, and rarely missed watching their games or listening to the radio broadcast.
Following a several year interim of being a companion and caregiver to his parents, he moved to Washington, and was employed at the Giant Eagle Get Go and the Valero Gas Station and Convenience Store. Prior to his retirement in 2018, he had also worked 10 years for Prudential Realty as a facilities manager.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Surviving are several cousins and their families.
Friends are invited to gather with his family in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, on Monday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m., for graveside services, with Pastor Andrew Lawrence officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
Special thanks are extended to the wonderful staff of the Concordia Hospice “Donnell House” for their compassionate care, enabling Fred’s comfortable and peaceful passing.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. www.herod-rishel.com
