G. Bernard Magerko

Smock
G. Bernard "Bernie" Magerko, 82, of Smock, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home. He was born May 27, 1939, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Martin Magerko, Sr. and Cora Marie Elliott Magerko; first wife, Marylou Banner Perrin; second wife, Beverly L. Baker Magerko; daughter, Patty Weido; brother, Martin R. Magerko, Jr.; and sister, Lillian Wood.
Bernie was a member of the Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, and attended Abundant Life Church in Uniontown.
He was a former mine foreman at the US Steel Maple Creek Mine for 24 years. Bernie was a member of the Fayette Senior Golf League, and in his youth, was active in many sports and was a very gifted sandlot baseball player with the Fayette County Baseball League.
He loved gardening and considered himself a true farmer.
Bernie enjoyed making pierogi and sharing them with family and friends, and he loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving are five children, LuAnn Morris (Bernie Rosiek), of Fairchance, David Magerko (Tami Black), of Uniontown, Teresa Shumar (Greg), of New Salem, Julia Magerko, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Pete Magerko, of Smock; seven grandchildren, Renee Carlson (Justin), Rachel Magerko (Dan Hunyady), Jeff Magerko (Courtney), Brittany Shumar (Lee Buczynski), Shenay Foncette, Ashley Mains (Brandon), P.J. Magerko (Jordan Millington); five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Honoring Bernie's wishes, funeral services with Pastor Nicholas Cook officiating and entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park were private, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282 Uniontown, PA 15401.
