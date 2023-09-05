Uniontown
Gabriel Benjamin Gregorek, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Affectionally known as "Gil" or "Gabe" to his family, he was born May 5, 1930, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Bronislaw Gregorek and Alexandra Moniewska Gregorek.
Gabriel was a 1953 graduate of Loyola College in Baltimore, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.
Gabriel served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, where he was assigned to the Chemical Detachment Laboratory at Camp Ojima, Japan. Gabriel continued with the Army Reserves until 1962.
He worked as a pharmaceutical salesman for Parke Davis/Pfizer and retired in 1995.
Gabriel was a lifelong resident of Maryland, where he met his wife, Helen and raised their family; they were married for 64 years. He was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Derwood, Md.
More than anything, he loved to see his family together.
Left to cherish Gabriel's memory are his wife, Helen Lousie Boone Gregorek of Uniontown; children, Derek Gregorek and wife Liz, Karen Graham and husband Jeff, D. Bruce Gregorek and wife Amanda, Jason Gregorek and wife Ann, and Janel Eager and husband Matt; 12 grandchildren, Tyler and wife Ashley, T. Garrett and wife Jill, Benjamin, Alexandra, Isabel, Mia and Tess Gregorek, M. Stuart Graham and wife Maegan, Eric Graham, and Nicholas, John and Stella Eager; and three great-grandchildren, Jesse and Wyatt Graham, and Madeline Gregorek. In addition, Gabriel had many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Gabe's charismatic personality.
Gabe's passion for sports, cars and picking steamed crabs were some of his favorite pastimes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. In accordance with the family's wishes, funeral services will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
