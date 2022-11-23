Uniontown
Gaetano Adrian Orisini, 62, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born on May 22, 1960, to Fraces Cecchini and the late Adrian J. Orsini.
“Tano”, as he was known by his family and friends, was a self-employed stone mason, owning his own company.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1978 and Technician Training School in 1980.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Cecchini Orsini; sister, Gina Devito; nephew, Matthew McGregor; niece, Molly McGregor; also many loving aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his adopted brother, Cory Crossland.
He was a member of Brownfield United Methodist Church. The family wants to thank all first responders, doctors and nurses at Uniontown WVU Hospital.
All arrangements are private, and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
