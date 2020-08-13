Brownsville
Gail McCoy, 68, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 14, 1952, a daughter of the late Selma D. McCoy and the late Ruby B. Woodson in Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, Gail was predeceased by her children, Tyrone and Tina McCoy; siblings Selma L. McCoy, Victoria McCoy and Johnny L. McCoy; and neice Patricia McCoy.
Gail is survived by her daughters, Jay-wana Jean Dove and Ruby Beatrice Dove-Johnson; grandchildren Naudia Montean Bezy, JaVaughn Demarkus William Dove, Ryheem Marquise Dove, DayVana Brian Dove, Sienna B. Martinez and Javarious Ray McCoy; siblings Barbara McCoy, Ella Mae McCoy, Anita Jenkins, Walter Ray McCoy and Vaness Lynn McCoy.
Gail was lovingly called Ms. Gail or Mamma Gail. She was everything to everyone. A mother to more than just her own and she held no punches when it came to taking care of her HRU Kids. She enjoyed scratch-off tickets, visiting casinos and going on outings with her daughters. She will be remembered for her kind and loving heart and will be forever missed.
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, August 14. Funeral services are private. Interment will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Brownsville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
In accordance with state mandates, masks must be worn during services.
