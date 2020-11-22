Smithfield
Garnet Mae Wolfe, 85, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 26, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jessie and Frances Goodwin Dillow.
Garnet was a member of the Crusade for Jesus Apostolic Church, where she sang in the church choir. She loved to watch polkas and game shows on TV.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a daughter, Flossie Ravenscraft. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Richard Eugene Wolfe; daughter Lorraine (Michael) Erb; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
According to her wishes, a funeral service will be held in the Crusade for Jesus Apostolic Church, Point Marion, Tuesday, November 24, with viewing from 2 until the 5 p.m. funeral service, with Pastor Glenn Walker officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
