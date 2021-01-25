Garrel Funk

Confluence
Garrel "Gary" Funk, 77, of Confluence, passed away at home, January 23, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 2, 1944, in Fellowsville, W.Va. He was a son of the late Worley Glover and Hazel Uphold Glover.
He is survived by his wife Patricia "Patsy" Fike of Confluence; son, Eric Funk (Jennifer) of Markleysburg, grandchildren, Steven King (Brittany) of Bruceton Mills, Jonathan Hoffman (Davrien) of Smithfield, Andrew Funk (Gracie) of Bruceton, Greg Morrison (McKenzie) of Farmington. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Walter and Chase King, David Hoffman and Grayson and Parker Morrison; and one sister, Betty Wolf of Bruceton Mills.
He was a Vietnam Army veteran of the 101st Airborne. He was retired after 30 years with the U Company and he enjoyed being in the outdoors and hunting; he especially loved his grandkids.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday January 26, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Wednesday, January 27, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery in Markleysburg.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are mandatory in order to enter the building and must be worn your entire stay in the building, no exceptions.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfunerahome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.