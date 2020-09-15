Brownsville
Garret M. Cronin, 23, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, September 4, 2020. He was born March 25, 1997, in Uniontown, a son of Dayna McMaster of Brownsville, and Michael Cronin and fiancee Chrissy of West Brownsville.
Garret was preceded in death by son Carter Cronin; and girlfriend Tessa Lukasik.
Garret worked as a landscaper for Bill Close Landscaping. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish Garret's memory are his three beautiful daughters, Camree, Cali and Carson Cronin; two sisters, Brianna Cronin of Belle Vernon and Jessica Cronin of Brownsville; maternal grandparents Paul and Paula Bosworth of Brownsville; paternal grandfather Charles R. McMasters and wife Robin of Uniontown; uncle Daniel Bosworth and wife Nelina McCrory-Bosworth of Brownsville; a special niece, Brielle Gray; Tessa's mother, Marci Eperjesi and children, Kevin, Riley and Landon of Labelle: three best friends, Tyray Daughtery, Jajaun Graham and Niko Martin; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Garret's life, Wednesday, September 16, with the Rev. Brandon White officiating. Interment will be private.
Masks are required and Covid 19 requirements will be followed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
