Waltersburg
Garry E. Marks, 79, of Waltersburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in his home. He was born March 14, 1943, in Fairchance, a son of the late Eugene and Eleanor "Dram" McIntyre Marks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nettie "Mom Mom" McIntyre; a brother, John William "Bill" Marks; a niece, Jenny Marks Frazee; his son-in-law, Thomas John Mutnansky; and a great-granddaughter, Breann Walkos.
Garry was a retired coal miner and member of United Mine Workers of America Local Union #6321. For many years he served as a committeeman for Menallen Township. He was a devoted husband, great dad, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending time and making cherished memories with his family at Big Bear Lake Campgrounds in West Virginia.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen L. Yonish Marks; daughters, Sharon Mutnansky (John), and Michelle Lewis (Bob); grandchildren, Nicole Walkos (Rich), Ashley Gregor (Brad), Marissa DeMichelis (Brandon) and Shannon Lewis (Lance); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brylea, Kaylee, Savannah, Austin and Nevaeh; a niece, Sarah Marks (Mike); and great-niece and nephews, Lawren, Mason, Nathan and Zane.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and nurses, Nicole and Torra, for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 1, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastor Kenneth Walls officiating, Friday, September 2, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
