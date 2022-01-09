Gary A. Campbell, Sr.

Filbert Heights
Gary A. "Pops / Pap" Campbell, Sr., 80, of Filbert Heights, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on January 10, 1941, in Orient, son of the late Earl and Margaret Wolfard Campbell, Sr.
Gary was a self employed auto mechanic and jack of all trades. He belonged to the Fairbank Rod and Gun Club and Brownsville Sportsman's Club. Gary loved watching Nascar and the Steelers.
Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Earl Jr., Warren, Gibby, and infant brother, Kenneth; and his sister, Audrey.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 57 years, Becky; son, Gary Jr. and wife Brenda; granddaughters, Christine and husband Noah, Melissa and fiance Aaron; great-grandchildren, Virginia and Titus; brothers, Wesley and Carson; sisters, Ruthann and Tina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his pet cat, Binky.
Family and friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, at which time a Service will be held with Pastor Roger L. Diehl officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.