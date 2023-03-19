Markleysburg
Gary A. Tressler, 65, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born November 1, 1957, a son of Howard A. and Neva Hyatt Tressler.
His parents, sister, Juanita and brother, Tim preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Harbaugh Tressler; daughter, Sallie Heslop and her former husband, Clinton, both of Glen Burnie, Md.; and a son, Kevin and wife, Jessica, of Waynesboro, Va.; grandchildren, Chloe, Hyatt and Cameron Heslop, and Eve, Lucie and Hattie Tressler; and brothers, Howard "Kit" and wife, Jody, Brett and wife, Pam and Bart and wife, Amy Tressler, all of Confluence.
Gary was a 1975 graduate of Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School and worked as a salesman for John Deere in Uniontown for many years. He was a member of the New Life Covenant Church in Markleysburg, and an avid bowler and musician.
There will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the New Life Covenant Church, 4809 National Pike, Markleysburg.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Confluence.
Online condolences may be left at humbertfuneralhome.com.
