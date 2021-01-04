Uniontown
Gary Allen Yeagley, 38, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his home.
Gary was born July 12, 1982, the son of Carl Lou and Gwendolyn "Jane" Myers Yeagley.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Carl and Katherine Yeagley of Uniontown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Services are private.
