Brownsville
Gary "Fatman" Brooks, 60, of Brownsville, unexpectedly passed away in his home Monday, January 25, 2021. He was born September 4, 1960, to the late James Christian of Cleveland, Ohio, and the late Marie Martin Brooks of Brownsville.
Gary was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Centerville congregation. His dedication and faith in God were most reflected by the intense love he always conveyed for his family.
Fatman, aka "The Myth .The Legend", will be greatly missed and remembered by his family, friends and community for always smiling, staying positive and not letting anything keep him down ... not even a traumatic and permanent brain injury.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Christian and Marie Brooks; stepfather Frank Wells; sister Mary Ann Brooks; brother Lawrence Brooks; and a very special niece, Stacey Black.
Left to cherish his life and mourn his passing are his children, Brandi, Jaymi, Gary Jr., James and Syndi, all of Brownsville; brothers Willibe D. Brooks Jr. of Uniontown, Russell Brooks of Uniontown; sister Ella Black of Brownsville; a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Gary's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 31, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475, where the viewing will held. Interment will be at Woodlawn
Cemetery, Brownsville, at a leter date.
Pa. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced at the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
