Masontown
Gary D. Seliga, 72, of Masontown, passed away January 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 7, 1950, a son of the late Elsie and Andrew Seliga. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Ronald Seliga.
Gary is survived by his son, Gary G. Seliga; sister, Bonnie Kloock and son; sister, Linda Lilley, husband and sons; sister, Sandra Krysiak, husband and son; sister, Darlene Martelli and daughters; sister, Judy Pletcher and husband, and sister, Shirley Michantz and family.
