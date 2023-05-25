Uniontown
Gary D. Truley, 67, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. He was born February 14, 1956, in Uniontown, to Leonard and Janet Truley.
Gary was affectionately known as "Gump". He loved working with his hands. He was often considered a jack-of-all- trades. Gump was a talented and certified electrician. He was employed by Yezbeck's Construction for many years. He was also a great carpenter.
Gump was the family "go to" for anything that needed assembled or fixed. He took pride in helping out and considered it a labor of love.
When he wasn't working, some of his favorite pastimes were playing or watching basketball and football. The love of the games started for him as a young child. He was a diehard fan of the Red Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gump enjoyed listening to music and dancing. You could not go wrong playing any Motown artists around him, especially his favorite, Michael Jackson. Gump also loved to joke and had a one-of-a-kind laugh.
Although Gump will be missed terribly, his family and friends will cherish the fond memories that were created.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leonard and Rebecca Truley; maternal grandparents, William and Charlotte Murray; brother, Daryl Mickens; sisters, Donna, Jeanette and Ramona Truley; uncle, Randolph Murray; aunts, Dorcas Minor, Phyllis Murray and Charlotte Massey, and nephew, Daryl "Doc" Truley.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Janet Truley; daughter, LaToyya Thomas-Dotson (Junebug) of Uniontown; grandsons, Ronald Dotson III, RhaSheed Dotson; along with great-granddaughter, Meilah Dotson; siblings, Rogene Truley, Carla Davis and Pamela Truley, all of Uniontown, Carol Craggette of Connellsville, Anthony Truley of Decatur, Ga.; and a host loving family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, May 27, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
