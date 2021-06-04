Collier
Gary D. White Sr., 74, of Collier, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 4, 1946, in Collier.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Richard White and Anna Carr White; brother, Duane "Duke" White; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vivian and Jake Fisher and Dolores and Mendel Graham.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce; two sons, Gary White II and wife Jennifer and Joshua White; beloved granddaughter, Sienna; fur babies, Michael and Jimmy; siblings, Ruth Shamrock, James and Lena White and Betty DelSignore; very close nephew, Ronnie and Melissa Palo and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran and a lifetime member of the Collier Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Entombment will follow in Chapel Memories, Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
