Gary E. Kooser, 62, of Little Valley, N.Y., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Buffalo General Hospital.
He was born July 12, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late James and Bethel Helmick-Nestor Kooser.
Gary married the former Sherry McKay, who survives.
Since 1977, Gary had worked as a machinist for Fitzpatrick and Weller in Ellicottville, N.Y.
Gary enjoyed many sports and besides being a fan of the Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, he enjoyed playing in different area softball leagues in Cattaraugus, Salamanca, and Springville, and was an avid pool player. He was a member of his pool league for 30 years and has many trophies and awards to show. Gary also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and just being outdoors, as well as fishing and hunting.
Besides his loving wife, Gary is survived by a son, Andrew Kooser and a daughter, Heather Kooser, both of Henrietta, N.Y. Also surviving is a brother, Thomas Nestor of Brownfield; a sister, Lori (Larry) Geisler of Connellsville; and two grandchildren, Malaina Heitzenrater and Jaxun Clark. Gary is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carolyn Kooser of Great Valley, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Alice Kooser of Oliver; a stepmother, Elizabeth Kooser of Brownfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his birth parents, Gary was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Kooser and James R. Kooser II.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, May 5, in Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City Street, Little Valley.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Dept.
