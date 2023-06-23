Smithfield
Gary E. Lowe Jr., 39, of Smithfield, passed away suddenly Monday, June 19, 2023.
He was born April 24, 1984 in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Gary E. Lowe Sr., and Barbara J. Lowe of Fairchance.
Gary was employed by Diversified Energy Company and with his many skills and talents was always willing to share them with anyone who needed his help.
He is survived by his son, Gary E. Lowe III; his fiancee, Anita Corsetti; his mother, Barbara J. Lowe; sister, Tessa R. Miller and her husband, Ewing "Mac" Miller; nephew, Gavin A. Dusi; niece, Gabriella F. Miller; many aunts, uncles, cousins, an abundance of cherished friends, and his fiancee, Anita's parents, John and Linda Sue Corsetti.
Gary loved his hunting/fishing trips and golf outings with his family and friends. He had a passion for restoring old cars with his father, pappy and uncles, to which he passed the passion on to his son. He also had a love for motorcycles, and would go to many poker runs/trips/events with many close friends. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed any chance he got to go with friends and family to many concerts.
He was a member of Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, June 26, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.