New Salem
Gary E. Rider, 57, of New Salem, passed Monday, December 27, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 30, 1963, in Uniontown, a son of the late Howard and Eleanor Palic Rider.
He was the beloved husband of Ronetta Erb Rider; father of Andrew and wife Tiffany, Adriana and husband Kai Redshaw, John Howard and Elizabeth; brother of John and wife Diane of Uniontown, Howard and wife Bonnie of Connellsville and the late Elizabeth Stewart; many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews survive him.
Gary worked in many fields over the years. He attended Liberty Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Services are private. Inurnment will be at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery at a later date.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
