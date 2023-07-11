Dunbar
Gary Edward Garletts Sr., 80, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home.
He was born February 13, 1943, a son of the late Wilbert Garletts and the late Evelyn Joliffe Garletts, in Dunbar, PA.
Gary took tremendous pride in his home, which he built himself. He enjoyed DIY projects, remodeling, repairing, and planting fresh flowers each spring, to keep everything looking its very best.
In his spare time, he enjoyed going for car rides, and in his younger days, motorcycle rides, too.
Gary could always be found keeping up with the news and current events of the world around us.
He is survived by his children, Gary E. Garletts Jr. and Jamie (Bill) Burchianti; his pride and joy: his beloved grandchildren, Taylor Burchianti and Ethan Burchianti; siblings, Hilda Garletts and Donna (Bob) Cole; sister-in-law, Linda Garletts as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary "Maze" Knabenshue Garletts; siblings, Sally Jean Smiley, Wilbert "Web" Garletts, Ronald "Ron" Garletts, Sandy Rutter and Keith Garletts; sisters-in-law, Ivy "Pudge" Garletts and Betty Garletts and brother-in-law, Donald Rutter.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11,; from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and from 8 to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 13, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA, the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscr
