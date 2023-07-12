Dunbar
Gary Edward Garletts Sr., 80, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11,; from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and from 8 to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 13, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA, the hour of service with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscr
