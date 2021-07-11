formerly of Brownsville
Gary Gerald Brumley, 53, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Quality Life Services - Markleysburg, after an extended illness. He was born March 13, 1968, in Brownsville, a son of Catherine A. Porter Brumley and the late Gary Brumley.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved the outdoors.
Along with his father, Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Helen Brumley, and Ralph K. Porter and Nellie G. Porter Kostelnik.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Catherine A. Brumley; two sons, Christopher R. Brumley and Matthew J. Brumley; two daughters, Keli M. Brumley and Mason Alexis (Pegues) and husband Jonathan S. Caldwell; three grandchildren, La'Nea M. Brumley, Aaliyah M. Brumley and Finn S. Caldwell; one brother, David R. and wife Kara L. Brumley; nephews Kolby R. and Kooper K. Brumley; niece Kenzie L. Brumley; former wife, Sandra G. DeFrank.
Family and friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and until the 9:30 a.m. prayer service Friday, July 16. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
