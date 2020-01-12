Grindstone
Gary J. “Bump” Williams, 62, of Grindstone, died peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 6, 1957, in Brownsville, a son of William Sr. and Julia A. Ryba Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Lacy Neff; and a brother-in-law, Paul Bizik and his wife, Roberta.
Bump was a crane operator and dispatcher for many years, working for several companies over the course of his career. He was a member of St Cecelia’s Roman Catholic Church in Grindstone and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, who never missed a family function and who could be seen talking for hours about his teams. He was very proud of being a good husband, father and grandpa.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara J. Bizik Williams; daughters Dana Neff of Hiller, and Taylor Bella and husband Gary of Brownsville; grandson Greyson Bella; brother William Williams Jr. of Ledbetter, Texas; brothers-in-law Joseph Bizik and wife Elizabeth of Uniontown, and Steven Bizik of Masontown; sisters-in-law Dolores Duke and husband Dennis of Republic, and Joan Kapolka and husband Thomas of Grindstone; many loving nieces and nephews.
Gary’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, and until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, when prayers of transfer will be said, at KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, with Father Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
