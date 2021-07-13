Uniontown
Gary Joseph Noga, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born November 3, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of Andrew A. and Dorothy J. Guy Noga.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his stillborn son, Franklin Noga; and special niece, Amilynn Campbell.
He graduated from Uniontown High School, class of 1977. He worked at Duane Bentz Mack Truck repairs for 40 years. He was a former fireman with New Salem Fire Department. Gary will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, grandson and family but will never be forgotten.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia Jane Brady Noga; daughter, Candice Noga and fiancee, Scott Fordyce of Uniontown; grandson, Malak Fordyce; brother, Kenneth A. Noga Sr. and his wife Arlene of Uniontown; sister, Christina Noga of New Salem; godmother, June Noga; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Gary's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6- to 8 p.m., the hour of his Blessing Service, Wednesday, July 14, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral service with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
Interment will be private.
Valet parking will be provided during visitation hours.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
