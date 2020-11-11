Lake Lynn
Gary K. Larew, 72, of Lake Lynn, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Gary received his miracle of healing from The Great Physician and will forever be with his Lord and Savior. He was born October 4, 1948, and grew up in Newburg, W.Va.
Gary was a 1966 graduate of Newburg High School, where he was named to the All-State Basketball Team his senior year. He went on to graduate from Mountain State College in Parkersburg, W.Va. Gary retired as a business owner of Warsinsky Decorators 10 years ago and previously worked at Houze Glass and Rockwell for a number of years.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman, but mostly just enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frances Larew; sister Rita Lambert; and infant daughter Rachel.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathryn “Kitty” Lenhart Larew; sons Michael Larew and wife Tara of Smithfield, Mathew Larew and wife Lauren of Lake Lynn; daughters Kelly Mayhew and husband Rick of Morgantown, and Michelle Kennedy and husband Chris of Lake Lynn. Also surviving are grandchildren Logan and Garrett Mayhew, Sydney and Lena Larew, Mara and Myla Larew, and Ethan and Paige Kennedy; special nephew Ryan Howell and his daughter, Leah; numerous nieces and nephews; one brother, Marvin Larew and wife Karen; sister Marsha Channel and husband John; and Gary’s fur baby, Lexi.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. services Thursday, November 12, in Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, with Chaplain Wendy Browne officiating. Gary will be laid to rest at Zion Cemetery, Cheat Lake. Face coverings and distancing will be requested during the visitation and funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 1687 Fairchance Road, Morgantown, WV 26505, or the WVU Cancer Institute, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650.
