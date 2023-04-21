Point Marion
Gary L. Bair, 74, of Point Marion, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born May 9, 1948, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Oscar and Nora Paul Bair.
A 1966 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he was a former coal miner, having last worked at Maple Creek Mine.
Gary honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and, received the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, as well as several other medals.
Surviving are his loving companion of the past 23 years, Connie Martin Bays; two sons and a stepson, Brian Bair, DeWayne Bair and David Fulmer and their families; a sister, Pam Lyons of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Hellen November 10, 2022; and two brothers, Wesley Bair and one in infancy.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, April 24, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment follows in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with Military Honors accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
