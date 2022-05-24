Lemont Furnace
Gary L. Martin, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Born October 3, 1953 in Connellsville, the son of Mildred Morrison Martin and the late Frank Martin.
Beloved husband of 43 years to Leanna Wooten Martin; father of Kurt (Sally) Martin, Fonda (Paul) Conaway; David (Celia Craver) Hull, Missy (Vernon) Hall and the late Frankie Martin; grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 15; brother of Lana (Dave) Miller and Tammy (Mark) Gilbert; his special nieces: Megan, Sara and Rachel also survive him.
Gary was a graduate of Laurel Highlands, class of 1971. After 1971, he was employed at Universal Wells as a yard supervisor. Gary dedicated his life to his family and was a great friend to many. An avid hunter and outdoorsman, he also enjoyed horses and farming.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, on Thursday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
